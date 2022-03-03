Head-To-Head Contrast: Maximus (NYSE:MMS) & Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD)

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) and Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molecular Data has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Maximus and Molecular Data, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maximus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Molecular Data 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maximus presently has a consensus price target of $105.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.36%. Given Maximus’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Maximus is more favorable than Molecular Data.

Profitability

This table compares Maximus and Molecular Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maximus 6.29% 22.04% 8.50% Molecular Data N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Maximus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of Molecular Data shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Maximus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maximus and Molecular Data’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maximus $4.25 billion 1.15 $291.20 million $4.48 17.71 Molecular Data $1.16 billion 0.02 -$50.27 million N/A N/A

Maximus has higher revenue and earnings than Molecular Data.

Summary

Maximus beats Molecular Data on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maximus (Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc. engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs. The U.S. Federal Services segment includes process solutions, program management, as well as system and software development, and maintenance services for various United States federal civilian programs. The Outside the U.S segment consists of national, state, and county human services agencies with a variety of business process services, and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education institutions, and other human services programs. The company was founded by David V. Mastran in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Molecular Data (Get Rating)

Molecular Data Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry. The company offers its e-commerce solutions through online platform that consists of molbase.com and molbase.cn websites; Moku Data Weixin account; Chemical Community app; and other ancillary platforms. Molecular Data Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.