Zacks: Brokerages Expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $435.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) will report $435.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $435.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $435.00 million. SMART Global posted sales of $304.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. SMART Global’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.15. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $37.25.

In other news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter valued at about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SMART Global by 7.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SMART Global during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SMART Global (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.