StockNews.com Upgrades Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Buy

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Balchem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.25.

Shares of BCPC opened at $138.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Balchem has a 52-week low of $118.63 and a 52-week high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Balchem by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Balchem by 49.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Balchem by 9.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Balchem by 8.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

