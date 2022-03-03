Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Raymond James lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.17. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 195.56%.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

