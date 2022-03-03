Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Angi has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $262,100. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Angi by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

