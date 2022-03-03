Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $187.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.64.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND stock opened at $106.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $178.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.