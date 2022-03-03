Susquehanna Reiterates Buy Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Susquehanna in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $680.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s current price.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $585.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $600.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.51. The company has a market cap of $239.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 29.76 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Broadcom by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

