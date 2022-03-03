Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nutrien’s FY2022 earnings at $11.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NTR has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

NYSE NTR opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $89.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average is $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.