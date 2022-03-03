Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report issued on Sunday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATIP. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at about $37,267,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at about $14,312,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $10,832,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $2,941,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

