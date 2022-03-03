Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) Short Interest Update

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 3,780.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 968,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WHZT stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Whiting USA Trust II has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

About Whiting USA Trust II (Get Rating)

Whiting USA Trust II is a statutory trust. The company was founded on December 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

