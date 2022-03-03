B. Riley Trims Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Target Price to $21.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALLO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.54.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $8.77 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $39.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after buying an additional 50,655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,431 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,604,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 27.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.