Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Maxim Group

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 173.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $420.24 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.12. Amryt Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter worth $39,231,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter worth $187,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 25.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 37.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter worth $11,240,000. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.