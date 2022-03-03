Renren (NYSE:RENN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.08

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.08 and traded as high as $23.38. Renren shares last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 61,448 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENN. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renren in the 4th quarter valued at $15,387,000. Two Seas Capital LP bought a new position in Renren in the 4th quarter worth $2,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Renren in the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renren during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renren during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
