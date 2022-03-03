Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FENC. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $143.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of -0.09.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,951,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

