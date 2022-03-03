Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.79. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 162,772 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In other news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $219,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 30.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 222.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

