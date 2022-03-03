Vinci (EPA:DG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.43

Shares of Vinci Sa (EPA:DG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €92.43 ($103.85) and traded as high as €93.89 ($105.49). Vinci shares last traded at €93.07 ($104.57), with a volume of 2,300,450 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($128.09) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays set a €119.00 ($133.71) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($122.47) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €112.69 ($126.62).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €96.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €92.43.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

