Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.38. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 1,259,880 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.48% and a negative net margin of 1,155.25%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 289.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 43.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,947 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 109,743 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 60.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the second quarter worth $979,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the second quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

