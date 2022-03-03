Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.38. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 1,259,880 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.69.
Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.48% and a negative net margin of 1,155.25%.
About Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)
Ocean Power Technologies, Inc engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.
