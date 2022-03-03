mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 220.8% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XDSL opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. mPhase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.43.

mPhase Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

