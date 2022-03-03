mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 220.8% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:XDSL opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. mPhase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.43.
mPhase Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on mPhase Technologies (XDSL)
