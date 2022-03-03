Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.01. 193,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 143,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGTY. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers collector vehicles, motorsports, boats, and business insurance products; and car financing for antique, classic, and collectible vehicles. The company is based in Traverse City, Michigan.

