Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 2,750” Price Target for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($36.90) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($32.20) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,500 ($33.54) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($32.74) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,038 ($27.34) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.51) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,453.50 ($32.92).

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,047.50 ($27.47) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The firm has a market cap of £156.63 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,080 ($27.91).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.37), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,200,590.37).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

