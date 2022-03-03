Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Update

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, an increase of 3,660.0% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ZNOG stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18. Zion Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc engages in exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It holds one petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel license. The company was founded by John M. Brown on April 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

