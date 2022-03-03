QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 320 ($4.29) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 260 ($3.49).

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.96) to GBX 340 ($4.56) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.43) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.49) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 406 ($5.45).

LON:QQ opened at GBX 305.80 ($4.10) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 267.17. The firm has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.81. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of GBX 236 ($3.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 364.40 ($4.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

