Stifel Europe Cuts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $285.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Europe from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADSK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus cut their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.85.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $216.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.09 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.64. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $199.63 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

