FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

FA opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 12.06 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 28.63 ($0.38). The company has a market cap of £24.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41.

In other news, insider John Conoley bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($56,353.15).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

