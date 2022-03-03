Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Kore Potash (LON:KP2)

Kore Potash (LON:KP2 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) target price on shares of Kore Potash in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Kore Potash alerts:

Shares of KP2 opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.96. Kore Potash has a 52 week low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2 ($0.03). The company has a market capitalization of £29.54 million and a PE ratio of -8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.