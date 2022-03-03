Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Chart Industries stock opened at $148.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.19 and its 200-day moving average is $164.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

