Analyzing Cybin (CLXPF) and Its Peers

Cybin (OTCMKTS: CLXPF – Get Rating) is one of 684 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cybin to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cybin and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cybin 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cybin Competitors 181 705 1002 20 2.45

Cybin presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,011.58%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 67.85%. Given Cybin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cybin is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cybin and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cybin $680,000.00 -$24.42 million -3.94 Cybin Competitors $1.19 billion $53.95 million 9.18

Cybin’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cybin. Cybin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cybin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cybin and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cybin N/A N/A N/A Cybin Competitors 32.63% -22.24% 2.46%

Summary

Cybin competitors beat Cybin on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cybin (Get Rating)

Cybin Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products. The Natures Journey segment focuses on non-psychedelic medical mushroom nutraceutical products. The company offers its products through various form factors, such as capsules, powders, and effervescent tablets. Cybin Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

