Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$16.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.86.

ERF stock opened at C$16.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$5.94 and a 1 year high of C$17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a PE ratio of -29.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.56%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total transaction of C$1,663,486.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,374,986.30.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

