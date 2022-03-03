Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$184.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CM. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$168.75.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

TSE:CM opened at C$160.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$158.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$150.69. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$120.25 and a 52-week high of C$167.50. The company has a market cap of C$72.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.4199992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.00%.

In related news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total transaction of C$1,552,301.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$614,098.67. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 21,848 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.02, for a total transaction of C$3,212,092.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$372,548.68. Insiders have sold 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,492 in the last three months.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.