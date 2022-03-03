Scotiabank Trims CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Target Price to C$79.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCL.B. Raymond James set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$77.71.

TSE:CCL.B opened at C$57.50 on Monday. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$56.45 and a one year high of C$75.19. The company has a market cap of C$10.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In related news, Director Douglas W. Muzyka acquired 1,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$57.38 per share, with a total value of C$57,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,856. Also, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total transaction of C$135,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$293,108.42.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

