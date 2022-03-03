Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst M. Larew forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRVI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $40.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,748.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,160,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 137.5% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,562.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 884,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 831,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 619.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after acquiring an additional 374,687 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.