Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$61.00 at Scotiabank

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$58.25 to C$61.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$65.50 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Boardwalk REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$57.75 to C$56.25 in a report on Friday, December 17th. lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.83.

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$56.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$35.88 and a one year high of C$57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$55.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.22.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

