Brokers Offer Predictions for Teladoc Health, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the health services provider will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.39.

TDOC stock opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $216.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.65.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

