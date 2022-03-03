SVB Leerink Weighs in on Castle Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Castle Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

CSTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

CSTL stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $712,663.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,762 shares of company stock worth $2,625,570. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.