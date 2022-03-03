Trex (NYSE:TREX) Receives Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TREX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.62.

NYSE TREX opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. Trex has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

