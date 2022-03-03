Moderna, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Moderna in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh expects that the company will post earnings of $5.34 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $147.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $2,541,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,513 shares of company stock valued at $65,089,871 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

