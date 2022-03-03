American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $16.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.21.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of AXL opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.