PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.55.

PHM stock opened at $50.04 on Monday. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

