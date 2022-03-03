Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRLD. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.80.

Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $412.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.51. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $62.75.

In related news, EVP Andrew Combs acquired 4,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

