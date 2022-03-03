Comparing Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Li Auto alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Li Auto and Proterra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 0 8 1 3.11 Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25

Li Auto currently has a consensus target price of $44.91, indicating a potential upside of 49.26%. Proterra has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.45%. Given Proterra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Proterra is more favorable than Li Auto.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Li Auto and Proterra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $4.24 billion 7.28 -$50.44 million ($0.05) -601.80 Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Proterra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Li Auto.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto -1.15% -0.89% -0.61% Proterra N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. 51.7% of Proterra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Li Auto has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proterra has a beta of -1.99, indicating that its share price is 299% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Proterra beats Li Auto on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Auto (Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Proterra (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.