Needham & Company LLC Cuts LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $145.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TREE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingTree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.44.

TREE stock opened at $113.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $90.97 and a twelve month high of $273.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.71 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.95.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in LendingTree by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

