Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. Citigroup currently has GBX 6,604 ($88.61) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intertek Group to an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($85.87) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,688.43 ($76.32).

LON ITRK opened at GBX 5,370 ($72.05) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,383.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,304.68. The company has a market capitalization of £8.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,724 ($63.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,306 ($84.61).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 71.60 ($0.96) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

