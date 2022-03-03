Brokerages Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Post $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Clorox posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of CLX opened at $144.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.55. Clorox has a 1-year low of $138.61 and a 1-year high of $196.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 233.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Clorox by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Clorox by 304.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,845 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Clorox by 44.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 252,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,433,000 after acquiring an additional 77,765 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 224.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,475,000 after acquiring an additional 140,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

