KeyCorp Trims Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Target Price to $16.00

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecovyst from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ecovyst from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.82. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Ecovyst’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,417,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,246,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,485,000 after acquiring an additional 401,138 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,873,000. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

