B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Trading Up 8.3% on Insider Buying Activity

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) shares were up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $64.12 and last traded at $64.00. Approximately 3,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 308,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.07.

Specifically, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 10,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,722 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,103,486 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,132 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average is $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth $78,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

