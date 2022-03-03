Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 4703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.1293 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Get Sims alerts:

SMSMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sims in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.