TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Reaches New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 2114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Specifically, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 3,260 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,770.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CGBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 47.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 15.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,316,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 174,758 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 6.7% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 43,039 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 281.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 540,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 398,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 443,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

