MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading 12% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) traded up 12% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.08. 53,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,197,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Specifically, Director Anthony C. Hooper bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 36,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 79,945 shares of company stock worth $218,052. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $815.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,217,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 987,748 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of MannKind by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 4,648,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,271,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,236,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 813,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,166,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 582,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

