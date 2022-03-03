Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $2.88. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 48,430 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The business’s revenue was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

INO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

