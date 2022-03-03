Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Universal Health Services in a report issued on Sunday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.72. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UHS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

UHS stock opened at $149.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.32 and its 200-day moving average is $134.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

